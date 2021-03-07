People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 1,807 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Navient by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,376,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,180,000. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,871,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,210.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,455,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 1,344,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navient by 38.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after buying an additional 402,246 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAVI opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

