Pesetacoin (PTC) Trading Up 162.6% This Week

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. Pesetacoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $103.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pesetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pesetacoin has traded up 162.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.74 or 0.00366728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000161 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

Pesetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,127,969 coins. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.