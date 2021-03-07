Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,050,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 28th total of 34,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,628,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,933,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 33,735,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949,564 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,218,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,978 shares during the period. Emso Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emso Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,360,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477,495 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,159,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,311,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

