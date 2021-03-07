Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Photronics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 464,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $36,087.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,531.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $813,147 over the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

