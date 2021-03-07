PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the January 28th total of 270,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

PFL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 135,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,526. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 36.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 21,379 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $215,000. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 573,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $169,000.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

