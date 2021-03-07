Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report $62.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $63.50 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $61.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $260.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $261.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $295.24 million, with estimates ranging from $284.19 million to $301.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PING. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,843. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Ping Identity by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ping Identity by 136.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 20.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

