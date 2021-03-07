Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) from a hold rating to a tender rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$11.30 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.50.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PL. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a tender rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$11.30 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.34.

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy stock opened at C$11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.96 million and a P/E ratio of -72.85. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.63 and a 52 week high of C$11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.20.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

