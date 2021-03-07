Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Short Interest Update

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the January 28th total of 211,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

