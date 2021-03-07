Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Patterson Companies in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.67 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

