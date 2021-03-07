Piper Sandler Upgrades Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $16.50 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 21.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 578.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 64,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 24.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

