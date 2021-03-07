Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.05

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.05 and last traded at $83.76, with a volume of 69251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.40.

Separately, VTB Capital raised Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 471,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Pjsc Lukoil in the third quarter worth about $589,555,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

