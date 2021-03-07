Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Issues Earnings Results

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $926.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,867 shares of company stock valued at $211,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

