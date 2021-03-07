Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLYA opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $926.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,867 shares of company stock valued at $211,298. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.