PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 348.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 485,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGS. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 231,845 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 89,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

NYSE:AGS opened at $7.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. Research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.