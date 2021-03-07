PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Issues Earnings Results

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

