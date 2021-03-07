Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on PII. KeyCorp raised their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE PII traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,264. Polaris has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,578. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

