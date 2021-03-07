PolkaBridge (PBR) Achieves Market Cap of $11.27 Million

PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:PBR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. One PolkaBridge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaBridge has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaBridge has a market capitalization of $11.27 million and $2.72 million worth of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.54 or 0.00468379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00068560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00076693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00081183 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00051678 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.43 or 0.00456430 BTC.

PolkaBridge Coin Profile

PolkaBridge launched on January 22nd, 2021. PolkaBridge’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000,000 coins. PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge.

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaBridge is a decentralized application platform. One of PolkaBridge’s product is PolkaBridge DEX – a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens on Polkadot to other ones on other blockchain platforms without any centralized organizations. In addition, with the smart farming mechanism, liquidity providers can earn rewards. “

