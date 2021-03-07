Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.88 Million Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791,649 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Oasis Petroleum worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,899 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $26,416,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OAS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.26.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.