Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.49 Billion Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,687,115 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,443 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.4% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,489,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,926 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,806,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.28. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

