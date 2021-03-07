Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,278 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in H&R Block by 6.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.