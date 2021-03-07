Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,404 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ingevity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

NGVT opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

