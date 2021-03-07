Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,154 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,524,000 after buying an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,628,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 150,834 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,585,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.80.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $245.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.10. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $270.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

