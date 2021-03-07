Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BTEC stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.