Prism Advisors Inc. Invests $295,000 in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMOG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000.

SMOG opened at $147.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.67. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $195.55.

