Prism Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Prism Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $147.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

