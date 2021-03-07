Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,469 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 99,085 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SM Energy by 70.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 454,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SM Energy by 132.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 456,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SM Energy by 420.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 459,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SM Energy by 204.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

NYSE:SM opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $19.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

