Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 22,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,249 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

GEO opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $17.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

