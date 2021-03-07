Profund Advisors LLC Buys 11,175 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 107.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 83.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

AM opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AM. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

