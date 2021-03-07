Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

SITC has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 456,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $4,747,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,986,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,654,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,490,931 shares of company stock worth $15,406,507. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.