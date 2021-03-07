Profund Advisors LLC Invests $140,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,612 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Matador Resources by 174.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 52.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,847,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $296,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $26.69 on Friday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several research firms recently commented on MTDR. Truist upped their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

