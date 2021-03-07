Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 2,085 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Ecopetrol by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 208,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 41,879 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ecopetrol by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.86. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

