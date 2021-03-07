Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,010,000 after buying an additional 620,320 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after buying an additional 898,973 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Range Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,719,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,847,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 237,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 5,737.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,013,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 995,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Range Resources stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

