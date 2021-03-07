PROG (NYSE:PRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for PROG’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRG. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE PRG opened at $45.83 on Thursday. PROG has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROG will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $420,849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $89,147,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $88,846,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

