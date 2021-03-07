ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

