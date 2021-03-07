ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 125,165 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 271.4% during the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 450.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 79,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 184.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 79,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.32.

Shares of SHAK opened at $112.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.95 and its 200 day moving average is $85.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -168.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $4,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,779,947.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $59,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,965 shares of company stock worth $46,949,916 in the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

