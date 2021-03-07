ProShare Advisors LLC Has $673,000 Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.85.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $2,249,297.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 889,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,082,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,207 shares of company stock worth $3,717,574. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMBA opened at $113.26 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

