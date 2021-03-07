ProShare Advisors LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNMD. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,807,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CONMED by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after buying an additional 221,493 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,689,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in CONMED by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,308,000 after buying an additional 161,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in CONMED by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 263,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,904.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,573 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $129.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,093.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.