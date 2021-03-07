ProShare Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,808 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 76.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 152.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,178 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth about $461,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.22 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,896.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.