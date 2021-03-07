ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,681 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,874,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 351,482 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 848,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after buying an additional 45,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after buying an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $86.95 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $91.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,148.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

