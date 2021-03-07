ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €22.00 by UBS Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.90 ($21.06) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.99 ($18.81).

ETR PSM opened at €16.34 ($19.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1 year high of €18.03 ($21.21). The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of €15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.73.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

