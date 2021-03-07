Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0056

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Proton has a total market cap of $24.70 million and $688,251.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Proton token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00056495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.29 or 0.00790283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00026620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00060314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00042445 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,413,649,131 tokens. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com.

Proton Token Trading

