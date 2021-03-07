Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $91.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE PRU opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of -251.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.