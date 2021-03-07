Prudential PLC Cuts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 433,751 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.19% of Consolidated Edison worth $47,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $68.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

