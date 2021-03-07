Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,044,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,344,000 after purchasing an additional 221,143 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,839,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STL shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $23.32.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

