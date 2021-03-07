Prudential PLC Has $10.11 Million Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 236,225 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 1.07% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AXL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.