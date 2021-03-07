Prudential plc (PUK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1073 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Prudential has decreased its dividend by 47.1% over the last three years.

Get Prudential alerts:

NYSE:PUK opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.