Prudential PLC Sells 221,528 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,745 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 221,528 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $34,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $132.60 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.41 and a 200 day moving average of $134.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,414. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

