Prudential PLC Sells 78,326 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 78,326 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $26,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 950.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 243,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after purchasing an additional 219,955 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 63.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 106,430 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Barclays raised their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

NYSE PPG opened at $142.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.25. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

