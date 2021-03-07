Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Up 27.1% in February

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

PUBGY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

