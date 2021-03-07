PumaPay Reaches 1-Day Volume of $696,061.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $24.15 million and $696,061.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.07 or 0.00790733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00060093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00030107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00041948 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,076,432,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

